So how was your year with Xbox?

HQ

Sure, we're not quite at the New Year's Eve yet, but the fact is that we can already get our 2024 with Xbox summarized. Microsoft has namely launched the Year in Review 2024 service.

If you log in to the link above, you will be able to see which games you played the most, how many different games you played, how much Gamerscore you got during the year, which period you played the most, what you played during different parts of the year, which formats you prefer, which genres you prefer, people you like to play with and much more.

There's also a message from Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer, thanking you for this year and saying that for him, Diablo IV and Fallout 76 have been the main focus of his attention, complete with a New Year's greeting.

For me, unsurprisingly, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been the most played (almost 200 hours), but now we look forward to seeing your lists. Share them with us in the comments section below.