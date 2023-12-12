Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

So how was your year with Xbox?

With 2023 almost reaching the goal-line, it is now time to take a look at how the year has been.

The end of the year always means a ton of lists for pretty much everything, but now it's time for you to be the object of attention. Thanks to a new tool launched by TrueAchievements, you can now check out your year with Xbox, like how much Gamescore you unlocked, which game you spent most time with, how many titles you've played and so on.

Head over this way to use the tool and get the infograph shown below. We look forward seeing your year with Xbox so please post your results in the comment section.

