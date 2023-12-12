So how was your year with Xbox?

HQ

The end of the year always means a ton of lists for pretty much everything, but now it's time for you to be the object of attention. Thanks to a new tool launched by TrueAchievements, you can now check out your year with Xbox, like how much Gamescore you unlocked, which game you spent most time with, how many titles you've played and so on.

Head over this way to use the tool and get the infograph shown below.