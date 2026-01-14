So how was your 2025 with Nintendo and their Switch consoles?

HQ

Around New Year's, console manufacturers usually release tools that give us an idea of how the past gaming year has been. Sony has already launched its service, and Microsoft has confirmed that they are skipping this time around. But what about Nintendo?

Well, they just announced that it's finally time for their 2025 Year in Review, which lets you check out the games you've played (and how much time you've spent on them), the formats you've played on, your preferred play styles, the months you've played the most, and much more. If that sounds fun, click on the link here, log in with your Nintendo account, and feel free to share your results in the comments section below.