So called 'Coaster Capital of the World' launches POV for freaky new Tilt Coaster: Would you dare to ride it?

Launched, inverted, shuttle, water, hybrid, fyling, surf... there are many different types and subgenres of roller coaster, with more being invented each year by leading companies like Intamin, RMC, B&M, Vekoma... But perhaps none as striking as the Tilt Coaster, where a horizontal track piece literally tilts 90 and drops vertically.

This model, created by Dutch company Vekoma, isn't actually new. The first tilt coaster opened in Taiwan's Discovery World, in 2002. But the idea remained unused for 20 years, until today. In 2025, three of those will open around the world; one in Six Flags Qiddiya (Saudi Arabia), other in Cotaland (next to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, USA) and a third one also in the USA.

Cedar Point, in Ohio, a park known as the "Roller coaster capital of the world" will get Siren's Curse, a huge title coaster reaching a height of 160-feet (48.8 m) and speeds of 58 mph (94 km/h). The park has just released a POV video showing the entire layout if you're curious. You can watch it below, although fans are a bit sceptical about it being truthful to the real speed of the ride, commenting that it looks sped up.

Would you be willing to try one of those Tilt Coaster? Watching the track get vertical while you're still on it must be one of the most scary sensations out there...

