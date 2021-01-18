Snyder's Justice League to be released as one 4-hour long movie

You're watching Advertisements

The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League cut has been a turbulent one for sure. It was previously expected that the film would be released as several hour-long instalments over streaming platform HBO Max, but now it seems like there has been a change in the wind, and the project will instead be coming to HBO Max as one hefty 4-hour long movie, as confirmed by Snyder himself and reported on by Comicbook.com.

The Justice League that released globally a few years ago was a little disappointing, following a change in director midway through production. Snyder's cut however, has been anticipated to a great extent, and for a lot of people it is hoped that this will right the wrongs of the previous movie by using previously unused footage, which is why it's looking to be so lengthy.

Whether or not this movie lives up to the hype surrounding it, the prospect of watching four hours of Justice League in one sitting is a little daunting, to say the least.