Snyder's cut of the Rebel Moon movies is coming out in August

After both Rebel Moon movies bombed with critics, the Snyder hopefuls have been eagerly awaiting the director's own cut of the movie. For some reason, a lot of Snyder's work can't seem to fit into a neat package, and so studios make their own version of the movie.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver will be re-releasing on Netflix with Snyder's additions on the 2nd of August. They'll also be given new names, with Part One now getting the subtitle Chalice of Blood, and Part Two having Curse of Forgiveness replace The Scargiver.

We're not sure how these films will be different, but expect a longer runtime and a lot more slow-mo action, if we had to guess for anything to be included in these new versions.

Will you be watching the Snyder cut of Rebel Moon?

Thanks, The Verge.