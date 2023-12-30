Snyder to his fans: Thank you for making Rebel Moon the biggest movie in the world right now

HQ

The criticism against Zack Snyder's space opera continues to be merciless, and we at the editorial office were not particularly impressed by his attempt at space opera either. But despite this, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire continues to reap success, and now Snyder takes the opportunity to thank all his fans for helping the film become, right now, the biggest in the world.

"It's been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I'm thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world,"

Snyder also revealed how much he is looking forward to the premiere of the sequel on 19th April next year.

"We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience. We're thrilled they are embracing the new world we've created in Part 1, and are excited for them to continue the journey next year with Part 2."

Are you looking forward to the second installment in the Rebel Moon saga?