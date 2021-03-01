Snyder Cut of the Justice League to clock in at 4 hours and 2 minutes

You're watching Advertisements

Zack Snyder has confirmed the length of the upcoming Synder Cut version of the Justice League, and it is expected to clock in at a completely natural 4 hours and 2 minutes. Reported by IGN, the director also teased some of the areas the film will cover, which should include, a more complete story for Ben Affleck's Batman and a "massive cliffhanger ending."

Considering the movie is slated for a March 18 release on HBO Max and home viewing for areas that the service does not support, we won't have to wait too long until we get to check out the movie in all its glory. While it will share similarities with the 2017 original, the extra two and half hours worth of never-before-seen footage should make this experience worth your time if you are a DC Extended Universe fan.

For the time being, check out the trailer for the movie below.