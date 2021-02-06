Snyder Cut of the Justice League is rated R

You're watching Advertisements

The official rating for the Snyder Cut of the Justice League has been unveiled, and it seems like this movie will be approaching a few more adult-themed topics than the likes of the 2017 theatrical release directed by Joss Whedon.

Considering Justice League was originally rated PG-13 for sci-fi violence and action, the Snyder Cut's, which is rated R is set to bring violence and some language instead, meaning we might get to see a different side to the characters introduced to us in the DC Extended Universe.

Recently, it was also revealed that the Snyder Cut of the Justice League would be releasing on March 18 on HBO Max and likely PVoD for the regions that don't have access to the service. It was also revealed that the movie is set to last for four-hours, so you better start stockpiling popcorn for when it does release, as you're going to need as much as possible.