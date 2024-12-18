Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley out now for PlayStation and Xbox

HQ

This spring, the delightfully cozy adventure Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley was released for PC and Switch, and it was widely praised for how faithful it was to Tove Jansson's beloved creation, both in its storytelling style and its watercolor-inspired graphics.

As of yesterday, the adventure is finally available for both PlayStation and Xbox, and as we explain in our review, this is actually a game you should play. Also, all of you who have already enjoyed the adventure have something new to look forward to as well, as the Fuddler's Courtship expansion has now been released for all formats. It is described as follows in the press release:

"In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends."

Check out the launch trailer for the new versions and Fuddler's Courtship below.