Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley launches on March 7

One of the games that was shown during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase yesterday was Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. Despite absolutely stunning design, it still somewhat flew under the radar as gamers were more fascinated with the Microsoft games coming for Switch.

But below is the launch date trailer which shows this incredibly charming title, based on the universe created by the Finnish author Tove Jansson. The game is described as "a story-rich musical adventure game about Snufkin restoring the valley and helping the quirky and memorable characters and critters who call it home", which makes so much more sense when you watch the trailer below.

It ends with a reveal of the premiere date, which is March 7 for PC and Switch. It will also arrive for Android and iOS at a later point (and hopefully also PlayStation and Xbox).