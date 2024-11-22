Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is coming to PlayStation and Xbox

HQ

Back in March, Hyper Games and Raw Fury released Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, a cozy adventure game that perfectly embodied Tove Jansson's legacy and offered a super charming adventure with the Moomins. At the time, however, it was only released for PC and Switch, meaning many people have not yet gotten the chance to play it.

But that's about to change. Publisher Raw Fury has announced that Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is coming to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. As if that wasn't enough, these two new versions will be released together with the expansion Fuddler's Courtship. This is how this DLC is described in the press release:

"In this heartfelt novella-like story of romance, newfound friend Fuddler needs a helping hand to express his feelings, and players join Snufkin and his best friend, Moomintroll, on a camping trip deep into the wilds before winter sets in. What should have been a relaxing excursion for two, turns into a chaotic and romantic journey, with many new and old friends."

No date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X version or Fuddler's Courtship is given, but apparently it will be launched "soon". While waiting for further information, you can read our review here and check out the trailer below.