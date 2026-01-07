Snow and wind paralyze Amsterdam's Schiphol

HQ

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport was brought to a near standstill on Wednesday after snow and strong winds triggered the cancellation of at least 700 flights, stranding thousands of travellers at one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs.

More than 1,000 passengers spent the night inside the airport as authorities rolled out camp beds and emergency assistance, warning that cancellations could continue as severe weather persists. Airport officials said conditions on runways and in the airspace remained unpredictable.

The disruption is part of a broader European cold snap that has battered transport networks from the Netherlands to France. In Paris, dozens of flights were cancelled at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, while icy roads forced the suspension of bus services across the capital.

Meteorologists described the cold wave as unusually intense for early January, with widespread snow and black ice prompting officials to urge people to avoid travel where possible, a warning that may remain in place as winter tightens its grip on the continent.