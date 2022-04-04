Cookies

SnowRunner

SnowRunner to get its PS5 and Xbox Series upgrade at the end of May

It will be free to all PS4 and Xbox One owners of the game.

HQ

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have put a date on when Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 owners can look to check out the new-gen upgrade for SnowRunner. Set to arrive on May 31, the upgrade will be available for free for all PS4 and Xbox One owners of the game.

As for what this upgrade will offer, we're told that it will introduce up to 4K UHD visuals and 60fps gameplay. Likewise, players will be able to explore the world with up to three friends on any platform thanks to full crossplay support. Otherwise, PS5 players will get the benefit of Haptic Feedback support as well, for added immersion.

To accommodate the new-gen upgrade release date news, a new trailer has also been released, which you can check out in full below.

HQ
