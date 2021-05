You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft isn't quite ready to announce all of the games making their way to Xbox Game Pass in the next couple of weeks yet, but at least we know that one really great game will join the service extremely soon.

Because Microsoft has released a trailer revealing that SnowRunner will become a part of Xbox Game Pass today, May 18. Great timing, as that's also when Phase 4 releases, so get ready for more interesting challenges in the cold.