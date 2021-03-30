Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
news
SnowRunner

SnowRunner is ploughing its way onto Nintendo Switch on May 18

Players will soon be able to take its unique off-road experience on the go.

After launching on PC, PS4, and Xbox One last April, SnowRunner is finally heading to the Nintendo Switch on May 18, 2021.

The simulator, which has been revealed to have sold over 1 million copies, features realistic driving physics and includes many different types of tricky terrain for you to traverse. It also enables you to get behind the wheel of a whole catalogue of different licensed vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner.

We reviewed SnowRunner when it first released and described it as "a great addition to the driving-sim genre." You can check out our initial review here.

Are you excited to be able to finally take SnowRunner on the go?

SnowRunner

SnowRunnerScore

SnowRunner
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"Snow was well and truly what the doctor ordered and this is a hugely entertaining outing that lets you get to grips with some truly adverse terrain."



