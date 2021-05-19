LIVE

SnowRunner

SnowRunner gamers gets two trucks for free

And it recently dropped on Xbox Game Pass recently.

SnowRunner was a suprisingly good game, even for people who does not have big trucks as a major hobby. This led to good grades, good sales numbers and happy gamers. Now, one year after the release, Saber Interactive wants to celebrate the success.

They have now announced that we're getting a Anniversary DLC for free, which includes "two awesome trucks". More specifically, it is International HX 520 and CAT 681 that has now been added to the game.

You can check them both out below. And remember that SnowRunner was added to Xbox Game Pass yesterday (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), if you feel like trying out these two behemoths. You can also check them out in the images below.

