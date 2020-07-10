SnowRunner DLC gets new screenshots

You're watching Advertisements

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have released a new gallery dedicated to "Season 1: Search & Recover", the first DLC of SnowRunner which will be available on July 15 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for owners of the Season Pass.

The DLC adds two new maps and has players looking for the remains of a WWII bomber. This new downloadable content will also include two new vehicles (TUZ 16 "Actaeon" and Ford 750 4x4 Crewcab), new skins and much more.

A series of new content, including new missions on existing maps and additional tools for modding the PC game, will also be available for players who do not have the Season Pass.

SnowRunner is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (via Epic Games Store). The DLC Season 1: Search & Recover, free for Season Pass holders, will also be available individually for purchase. To learn more about the game, take a look at our review.