Snowpiercer is coming to an end in season 4

HQ

It seems like the Snowpiercer train is about to reach it's final destination, as it has now been revealed that season four will be it's last. TNT has decided not to renew the series for a fifth season and it seems unlikely that it will be picked up for more episodes by anyone else, considering that it hasn't been a huge success or performed well in the ratings.

Snowpiercer has Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs as the main protagonists, and as the fourth season currently is under production, it seems likely that the duo (and the train) will get a proper send off when it airs sometime next year.

In Europe, you can follow Snowpiercer on Netflix. What did you think of this show?

Thanks Screenrant