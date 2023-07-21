Snow White star snaps at critics, "Stop tagging me in meaningless conversations"

HQ

It was a big deal when Rachel Zegler was chosen to play the lead role of Snow White in Disney's new version of the film. As was the case with Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid, unfortunately a portion of fans found her Colombian heritage to be inappropriate for the character and online discussions have been heated at times. But many have also come to the actress' defence, drowning out the negativity, which Zegler has now thanked people for in a Tweet, while also asking people to "please stop tagging" her in such "meaningless conversations". Rachel Zegler has simply had enough, and that's understandable.

"Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don't tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting."

"I really, truly do not want to see it."

She concluded by uploading a handful of pictures of herself as a child, dressed as various Disney characters and the text "every child knows they can be a princess no matter what".

The live-action version of Snow White has faced a lot of criticism, not least the other day when images of the "seven dwarfs" were leaked. Even in the past, actor Peter Dinklage himself has been negative about Disney making a remake of the story at all. But assuming everything goes according to plan and the strike doesn't delay filming too much, Snow White will premiere next year.

Do you think Zegler is a good choice for Snow White, or would you rather see another actress in the role?