Snow White leads the box office with middling opening weekend

We often note that movies cost production companies around twice as much as their production budget to finance, at least for major blockbusters that have extravagant marketing campaigns. While Disney's Snow White live-action remake likely saved a few pennies in this regard by having a more scaled back premiere, the movie still had a Disney marketing run, which is why it's very likely that the film cost well over $350 million in total to make, especially considering it's production budget hit around $250-270 million according to Variety.

So, with numbers like that being thrown around, the movie needed to have a pretty strong opening weekend in cinemas. While it won the weekend and topped the box office, it was hardly a record-breaker, as Box Office Mojo notes that Snow White raked in $87,300,000 around the world.

With numbers like these, it's hard to say that the film will break even, as typically speaking movies generate less and less money in cinemas as the weeks roll on following their premiere. Granted, Disney films tend to have great legs, so perhaps Snow White will chug along and continue to generate ticket sales, but if we had to guess the movie will conclude a rather poor-to-mediocre run in cinemas, building on a 2025 that has been pretty terrible across the board for cinematic performances...

For reference, Captain America: Brave New World is the biggest western film of the year so far, with just over $400 million to its name, with China's Ne Zha 2 well ahead with over $2 billion reportedly to its name.

Have you seen Snow White yet and what did you think about the film?