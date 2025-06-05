English
Disney's Snow White

Snow White comes to Disney+ next week

The maligned live-action remake has set its streaming debut.

If you didn't go to cinemas to catch the live-action remake of Disney's Snow White, which ended its theatrical run with just over $200 million at the box office, a paltry total that didn't cover production costs, you may be somewhat curious to watch it at home instead. The good news is that you will soon be able to do so.

Disney has revealed that Snow White is coming to Disney+ as soon as next week on June 11. Yep, the Rachel Zegler-led film that also features Gal Gadot as the core villain is landing on the streaming platform very, very soon.

For those wondering if this film should be on your watchlist, you can read our full thoughts and impressions here.

Disney's Snow White

