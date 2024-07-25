Snoop Dogg will carry the Olympic Torch during its final stages

HQ

The Olympic Games are almost here once again! The major sporting event that rolls around once every four years is set to kick off in Paris, France as of tomorrow when the opening ceremony is hosted. With that in mind, it has now been revealed that rapper Snoop Dogg will be taking on the task of carrying the famed Olympic Torch for one of its final stages.

Snoop Dogg will be carrying the torch, which was lit at Olympia in Greece in April and has since been carried to France through a series of relay runners, for its 68th stage where it will progress through the Olympic Village, past the Aquatics Centre, the Stade de France, through the suburb of Saint-Denis where a concert will be held in front of the Basilica Cathedral, and on towards the Eiffel Tower where seemingly someone else will take over and carry the torch to its final destination no doubt during the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg has confirmed his involvement with the torch in an X post that you can see below.

