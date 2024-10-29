Snoop Dogg wants to invest in Scottish football club inspired by Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham

HQ

Snoop Dogg has been inspired by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, owners of Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C., and wants to invest in Celtic, a Scottish football club. He revealed it in an interview with Sunday Mail, saying Celtic is his favourite club.

"Investing in a sports team has been something I have been looking at for a long time - if the chance came to invest in Celtic, I would be crazy not to take a look at it."

The Californian rapper says that although he watches a lot of European football, he has never seen fans like Celtic's. "There is a reason why their fans are talked about across Europe - the best players and coaches in the world tell you there is nowhere like Celtic Park and I want to be a part of that."

Snoop Dogg would like to become Celtic's mascot

He says he got the idea from Ryan Reynolds, who alongside Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham A.F.C., the third-oldest football team in the world that was struggling sportingly and financially, looking to promote it and improving the community around it.

While not exactly the same (Snoop Dogg wouldn't buy the club completely), the rappe, with a worth £120million, would like to invest it and even become their mascot.

"Their mascot is a hound - you couldn't make that up. Snoop Dogg becomes Hoopy the Hound - that's gotta be a match made in heaven. The headlines write themselves."