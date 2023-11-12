Snoop Dogg starts game studio with his son

HQ

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the most beloved musicians out there. With many strings to his bow such as writing, acting and hosting, he has in recent years also ventured into the gaming industry. He streams continuously on Twitch with a hot temper, he appears in Call of Duty, and reportedly he has also recorded music for GTA VI. Now it's time for him to get into the game for real.

Together with his son Cordell Broadus, the 52-year-old Snoop founded Death Row Games, named after the record label that they bought out last year. However, it is not primarily about traditional game development, but the studio will focus on supporting creators to develop games for Fortnite through Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN), also called Creative 2.0.

Broadus told Afrotech: "Our vision for Death Row Games is to provide access and opportunity to diverse creators to empower them as well as broaden the narrative around what gaming is and can become. We are still in the early stages but my team and I are excited to start building on the UEFN ecosystem where we believe the next generation of audiences are."

Broadus added: "We felt like let's really put resources into building Death Row Games and making a home for diverse creators in the gaming ecosystem and be a part of the narrative, the storytelling of what the next game should be looking like. And I keep saying 'show representation of the culture in these sectors,' versus us just being the talent. We wanted to make sure that we're part of the decision that's being made and more importantly tell these stories from diverse creators and focus on creatives in underserved communities."