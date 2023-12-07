Snoop Dogg stars as a former football star at rock bottom in Prime Video's The Underdoggs

Snoop Dogg has not hidden the fact that he's a fan of American football at all. In fact, some of the great Twitch moments as of late involved the rapper as he rage quit from Madden and another time when he accidentally left his stream running for hours after being finished playing the sports title. Well, Snoop is now showing his love for the sport once again, and this time in a film format.

Prime Video has now released the trailer for the sports comedy film, The Underdoggs, which stars Snoop as a retired former football player, who after hitting rock bottom is tasked with community service and expected to coach an unruly kids football team in his hometown. Needless to say, this leads to some pretty crazy antics.

The movie is slated to debut on the streamer on January 26, 2024, and you can check out a trailer for it below.