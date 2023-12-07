Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Underdoggs

Snoop Dogg stars as a former football star at rock bottom in Prime Video's The Underdoggs

The film is debuting in January.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Snoop Dogg has not hidden the fact that he's a fan of American football at all. In fact, some of the great Twitch moments as of late involved the rapper as he rage quit from Madden and another time when he accidentally left his stream running for hours after being finished playing the sports title. Well, Snoop is now showing his love for the sport once again, and this time in a film format.

Prime Video has now released the trailer for the sports comedy film, The Underdoggs, which stars Snoop as a retired former football player, who after hitting rock bottom is tasked with community service and expected to coach an unruly kids football team in his hometown. Needless to say, this leads to some pretty crazy antics.

The movie is slated to debut on the streamer on January 26, 2024, and you can check out a trailer for it below.

HQ
The Underdoggs

Related texts



Loading next content