Snoop Dogg "scared" to take grandchildren to the movies after seeing same-sex couple in Disney movie

Comments made by rap legend Snoop Dogg have gone viral regarding an experience he had with his grandchildren at the movies. Specifically, Snoop Dogg refers to being unable to answer questions after his young relatives saw a same-sex couple in a Disney-Pixar movie.

"They're putting it everywhere," Snoop said on the It's Giving podcast. "They're like, 'She had a baby — with another woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'"

"I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don't have an answer for... It threw me for a loop. I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this?' These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

Snoop was referring to Lightyear, a Pixar Toy Story spin-off in which there is a same-sex relationship between two women. It appears that despite former efforts to include more inclusive content, Disney is cutting back on its "woke" elements within its films and TV series, as Hollywood as a whole seems less interested in representation of minority characters following a certain President's rise.

