SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is available on Steam now

HQ

Back in February, the classic fighting game SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium was brought to Nintendo's hybrid console. Maybe you're not a Switch user but interested in the game? We have some good news for you. Today (September 30), the title has been made available on Steam.

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium was originally released to Neo Geo Pocket Color back in 1999, which definitely can be seen as a "dream collaboration" between SNK and Capcom.

Below you can find the game features, (via Steam):

- Fearsome fighters from killer series such as KOF, SAMURAI SHODOWN, STREET FIGHTER, and DARKSTALKERS clash fists in an all-out 26-fighter brawl!

- Choose from either Single, Tag, or Team-based fighting modes! Additionally, there are 3 different battle styles you can choose from!

- What's a fighting game without Survival, Time Attack, and Mini Games to keep you busy in-between bouts? Collect points and unlock those hidden characters!

- 2 player local co-op, so invite a friend over and game the night away!