SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is available on Steam now

The game was originally released on the Neo Geo Pocket Color in 1999.

HQ

Back in February, the classic fighting game SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium was brought to Nintendo's hybrid console. Maybe you're not a Switch user but interested in the game? We have some good news for you. Today (September 30), the title has been made available on Steam.

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium was originally released to Neo Geo Pocket Color back in 1999, which definitely can be seen as a "dream collaboration" between SNK and Capcom.

Below you can find the game features, (via Steam):

- Fearsome fighters from killer series such as KOF, SAMURAI SHODOWN, STREET FIGHTER, and DARKSTALKERS clash fists in an all-out 26-fighter brawl!

- Choose from either Single, Tag, or Team-based fighting modes! Additionally, there are 3 different battle styles you can choose from!

- What's a fighting game without Survival, Time Attack, and Mini Games to keep you busy in-between bouts? Collect points and unlock those hidden characters!

- 2 player local co-op, so invite a friend over and game the night away!

