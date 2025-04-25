SNK to host mega $2.5 million Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves World Championship this year

HQ

Earlier this week, we got to tell you all about our thoughts on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, a brand-new fighting game in a series that hasn't had fresh blood in a long while. It's clear that SNK has very bold and big plans for the future of this title, as the company has now announced a whopper of a tournament that will be held in the United States later this year.

Despite the game only just arriving, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be getting a World Championship later in the year. It will be part of the SNK World Championship 2025, but the game alone will be serving up a mega $2.5 million prize pool for its attendees to fight over, with the winner walking away with $1.5 million of that overall whole.

No further information on the event has been shared yet, but SNK has said that "more information about prizing, qualifier schedules, and so on will be released soon."