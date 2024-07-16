English
Metal Slug Tactics

SNK shares a ton of cool nuggets about the Metal Slug series

Metal Slug Tactics seems to be in very capable hands.

If you love SNK's classic Metal Slug series as much as we do, you'll want to pop some popcorn (and add some butter) immediately.

Dotemu is currently managing the series with its upcoming Metal Slug Tactics, and a new video shows the team traveling to Japan to meet the original developers at SNK. Dotemu writes that "Being entrusted with a renowned franchise like Metal Slug comes with great responsibility", and judging by this video, they seem to take the task seriously.

Watch below for over eight minutes of retro fun with SNK veterans and a very ambitious and respectful Dotemu.

Metal Slug Tactics
Metal Slug Tactics launches later 2024 for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox.

