SNK has postponed its reveal of The King of Fighters XV

SNK unexpectedly postponed its stream yesterday, which was scheduled to showcase the first official trailer for The King of Fighters XV, as well as Samurai Shodown Season Pass 3. No official reason was given for the delay, but SNK said within a tweet that it would be informing fans as soon as a new date and time is available.

This setback might end up only being a couple of days, but we can understand if fans are feeling frustrated by this. The King of Fighters XV was first announced in August 2019 and all that fans have seen up until this point is a bit of artwork.

