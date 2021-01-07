Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The King of Fighters XV

SNK has postponed its reveal of The King of Fighters XV

The first official trailer for the upcoming fighter was supposed to be shown yesterday.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

SNK unexpectedly postponed its stream yesterday, which was scheduled to showcase the first official trailer for The King of Fighters XV, as well as Samurai Shodown Season Pass 3. No official reason was given for the delay, but SNK said within a tweet that it would be informing fans as soon as a new date and time is available.

This setback might end up only being a couple of days, but we can understand if fans are feeling frustrated by this. The King of Fighters XV was first announced in August 2019 and all that fans have seen up until this point is a bit of artwork.

Will you be tuning in to see the stream once it goes live?

The King of Fighters XV

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy