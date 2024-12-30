SNK founds KOF Studio

HQ

To mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the first The King of Fighters, SNK Corporation has foundedKOF Studio, which will take both The King of Fighters and SNK's other classic fighting games safely into the future.

"KOF Studio will proudly carry on the storied legacy of our iconic fighting game IPs while driving their evolution well into the future," said SNK Corporation.

SNK is behind classic fighting games and action role-playing games such as Fatal Futy, Samurai Shodown and The King of Fighters, the latter first released in 1994. SNK is currently working on Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and a new Samurai Shodown action role-playing game.