SNK collaborates with AKIRA studio to revive IP far removed from fighting genre

Although SNK is best known today as a studio dedicated to King of Fighters and other fighting franchises, the team also has some famous licenses that are considered the pinnacle of arcade games, such as Metal Slug.

Indeed, the series has always been in good health, while remaining active with successive compilations and remasters over the years, such as Metal Slug XX in 2009. But perhaps it's time for a change of direction, and to move the series forward.

With this in mind, SNK has reportedly partnered with studio AKIRA to develop an IP from its catalogue away from the fighting game genre. It could be something else, but Metal Slug is their best known franchise in this spectrum. The press release states that "The company owns more than 200 SNK-branded game IPs, including Neo Geo, and is currently promoting renovation to revive and resurrect past IPs."

"As part of this effort, we have decided to collaborate with ARIKA, which has excellent game development capabilities and is familiar with our IP."

AKIRA is currently working on Endless Ocean Luminous, due out May 2, and has worked in the past as a support studio on titles such as Tekken 7 and Tekken 8, so we're curious about how synergies are created between the two developers for this "revival" of a SNK franchise.

How do you envision a new Metal Slug?

Image from Metal Slug XX.

Thank you, VGC.