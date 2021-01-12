Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Sniper Ghost Warrior franchise has more than 11 million copies sold

The assassination action series has reached an impressive milestone.

Polish studio CI Games just announced that their popular assassination action, the Sniper Ghost Warrior franchise has reached an impressive milestone: the series has exceeded 11 million copies sold.

"I am happy to break 11 million copies sold," says CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński. "The franchise is important to us. We have learned a lot from SGW3 and we successfully launched Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, which just passed the 1 million units mark. The next instalment in the franchise SGW Contracts 2 will be released globally soon."

Last year we heard that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 was scheduled for an autumn release, but apparently it didn't make it. However, according to its Steam page, now the game is expected to arrive in Q1 2021. If you are interested to know more information about the upcoming game, you can check out itsofficial website.

