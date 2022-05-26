Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has sold one million copies

HQ

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 was launched in June last year, and now the developers announce that the title in question has sold over a million copies. They also took the opportunity to announce that the Sniper Ghost Warrior series has sold a whopping 13 million copies since 2010, and this is what Marek Tyminski of CI Games had to say about the matter:

"This milestone was achieved in under a year, selling faster than its predecessor, and is testament to the hard work by the team at Underdog Studio. We'd like to thank our loyal fanbase who have supported the series over the years and also welcome all the new players who have helped us accomplish this goal."

We awarded Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 a seven when it came out, and if you want to read our review, you can do so here.