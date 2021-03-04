Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 gameplay sets June release

And confirms we'll get it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

When CI Games announced the delay of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 last fall, they didn't want to give us a more specific date than "sometime in 2021", but that doesn't mean we'll have to wait a whole year longer than planned.

The Polish developers have given us a new gameplay trailer that doesn't just show how messy things will get when a high-calibre bullet meets flesh after following it with the series' beloved camera, some drone-scouting, a few sneaky manoeuvres and a less sniping-focused segment, but also reveals that Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will make its way to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on June 4.

