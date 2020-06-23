Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 aims for an autumn release

The first official mention of the upcoming stealth-action game Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 appeared in late March, but concrete information has been hiding in the tallgrass ever since and was only followed last night. That was when Developer CI Games confirmed its plan to launch the continuation of its more-linear sniper experience "this fall" on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

We assume that this is a full experience that follows the formula laid out in the first Contracts, but that has not yet been confirmed. The first picture leaves a dusty first impression, which leads us to believe that players will leave behind the bitterly cold surroundings from the last game and head for somewhere a bit warmer. We await more news with interest.