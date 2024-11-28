Sniper Elite will likely always remain a WWII series

HQ

There are many game franchises based on World War II, which eventually expanded to other wars, both modern and fictional. The Sniper Elite series, however, has so far remained set between the years 1939 and 1945 - and that seems to be the way it will stay.

In an interview with VideoGamer, Sniper Elite: Resistance lead level designer Beck Shaw explains that Rebellion is likely to stick with the World War II era for the series, and says that the concept wouldn't really work in the modern day:

"Sniper Elite, at least for the foreseeable future, will still be grounded in World War 2. I think it gives us a really good challenge. Like, World War 2 was probably the last time where, you know, it was one man and his gun against the Nazis. Obviously, uh there probably were people that stuck behind enemy lines, but you don't have all these drones flying around, you don't have thermal imaging sensors and all that satellite data modern soldiers might have."

Shaw adds that there is plenty they have yet to explore in the worst war in world history, although he won't say they will never do anything else:

"I won't say, like, we won't explore these in the future, but yeah I think we are happy being in World War 2 right now, and there's a lot of places we haven't been to yet."

Sniper Elite: Resistance will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on January 30th, and is conveniently included with Game Pass. As you've probably already guessed, it's set during World War II.