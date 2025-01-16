Sniper Elite: Resistance will launch with a quick-fire challenge mode

HQ

In a couple of weeks, we can expect to begin our journey in occupied France as Rebellion's Sniper Elite: Resistance will make its arrival on PC and consoles. With this set for January 30, a new trailer has arrived giving us a glimpse at the list of features the title will offer, all while also showing off a new mode that will look to entertain fans.

Known as Propaganda Mode, this is a quick-fire and faster-paced activity that is all about taking on the role of a resistance fighter and then completing challenges against the clock. The mode is tied to the campaign by having challenges unlocked by finding posters within the main story, but the challenges themselves will be separate to Harry Hawker's quest.

Otherwise, the game will feature a campaign that can be played solo or with a friend, and that has Invasion Mode so that you have to deal with an enemy player hopping in and hunting you down.

You can see a bit more from these modes in the new trailer, ahead of the game's arrival later this month, and even on Game Pass on day one.