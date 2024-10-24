Sniper Elite: Resistance will launch in January

HQ

Developer Rebellion has announced the exact release date for the upcoming next instalment into the Sniper Elite franchise. Known as Sniper Elite: Resistance, this title sees players stepping into the shoes of Special Operations Executive agent Harry Hawker, as he ventures deep into Nazi-occupied territory to learn more about a dangerous new Wunderwaffe that is claimed to be able to help Nazis end and win the war.

Sniper Elite: Resistance's story runs in parallel with Sniper Elite 5, meaning while Karl Fairburne is in France, Harry Hawker is popping Nazi skulls from a distance nearby also in the European country.

With this exciting narrative in mind, Rebellion has now revealed the exact date that we can circle on our calendars in regards to Sniper Elite: Resistance's debut. January 30, 2025 will be the day that the game arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles, and onto Game Pass on day one too.

Also, Rebellion has revealed a ton of additional bits of information about pre-orders and the Deluxe Edition. As per the first point, pre-orders are now available, with anyone pre-purchasing the game access to the Target Führer campaign mission, an additional weapon skin, and the Karabiner 98 Rifle too. Looking at the Deluxe Edition, here fans will also get the classic M1911 Pistol, two days of Early Access, and the Season Pass, all on top of the regular standard edition pre-order bonuses. As per the Season Pass, the exact details of this can be seen in the helpful image below.

Will you be checking out Sniper Elite: Resistance in January?