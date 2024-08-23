Sniper Elite: Resistance makes us want to liberate France in 2025

The original Sniper Elite was released back in 2005. It was a really demanding game, and a really ugly one at that. But it made the player feel like a sniper in WWII. Nothing happened for a long time after that, but 2012 we got a remake of the game called Sniper Elite V2. That game was a hit, and the developer Rebellion has been pumping out new games ever since. Sniper Elite 5 was released back in 2022, and in 2025 we get Sniper Elite: Resistance.

As the name suggest, we play as a new operative in France occupied by Nazi forces in 1944. Harry Hawker is an agent of the Special Operations Executive (SOE). Intel suggests to new Nazi weapons called Wunderwaffe, and now Harry Hawker has to work with the French Resistance in order to destroy this "Wunderwaffe".

Judging by the reveal trailer, the base gameplay seems to be intact, but the graphics seem quite modest, to be honest. But of course it's the gameplay that matters.

Multiplayer returns as well. Included are Deathmatch and No-Cross, but also "wave based" Survival.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is coming 2025 to Xbox Game Pass on day one, but also to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Windows, Steam, Epic Game Store) and Playstation 4 & 5.

HQ

Thanks, Rebellion