Sniper Elite live-action movie gets attached director

The movie is set to be a "Sherlock Holmes meets The Bourne Identity thriller."

The live-action adaptation of the Sniper Elite movie has finally attached a director to the project, and as it stands today, Rampage's Brad Peyton is currently set to take the role, as Variety reports.

The movie that is inspired by the games will see protagonist Karl Fairburne in live-action glory, and is looking to set itself aside from the more common period sniper films, by instead looking to be a "Sherlock Holmes meets The Bourne Identity thriller." The plot for the movie is said to see Fairburne foil the plot of a Nazi assassination attempt on Winston Churchill, by engaging in a "cat-and-mouse chase through the streets of London."

As the movie is still in early pre-production, no word has been mentioned as to a release window or date, or who will be taking on the mantle of Fairburne in the film.

Who do you think would make a good casting decision to play Fairburne?

Image from Sniper Elite 4.

Thanks, Variety.



