Sniper Elite 5 release date confirmed

Late last year we were informed of the existence of Sniper Elite 5 and the fact that this action shooter is aiming to launch in 2022. Now via a press release, the concrete release date has finally been revealed.

According to developer Rebellion and publisher 505 Games, Sniper Elite 5 is hitting Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Epic, Steam and the Windows Store globally on Thursday, May 26, 2022. It will also become available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

If you decide to pre-order the game, then you'll receive the latest mission of the much-heralded 'Target Führer' campaign entitled "Wolf Mountain" as bonus. That's not all, you'll also get the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol, a "must-have for covert operations" as stated in the description.

Except for the Standard Edition, there will be a Deluxe Edition, which "will not only include the pre-order content but also the Season Pass". You'll get "access to a post-release two-part campaign on extensive maps where they can arm themselves with an expanded armory of authentic World War II weapons and customize their sniper with new character packs and weapon skins".

The Season Pass comes fully loaded with:





Two Campaign Missions



Two Weapon skin packs



Two Character Packs



Six Weapon Packs



For more details, check the official website via this link.

A new trailer has also been shared and you can watch it below. Bam!