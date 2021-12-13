Sniper Elite 5 announced, expected to launch in 2022

HQ

The long-running shooter franchise Sniper Elite is getting a new game soon, announced the developer Rebellion. It's been unveiled that Sniper Elite 5, the next mainline installment of the series will be landing on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC in 2022.

Along with the announcement, some information regarding the game has also been revealed. For starters, we know that the background is set in France in 1944, and you'll get to play as elite marksman and SOE Operative, Lt. Karl Fairburne. You're tasked to beat Nazi and ruin a secret Nazi project called Operation Kraken.

We were also told that Sniper Elite 5 will feature "the largest, most interactive and immersive maps ever seen" in the series, and the in-game areas are all based upon real world locations, which are aimed to be as authentic as possible. In order to achieve this goal, the team even worked with some organizations such as Imperial War Museum and Royal Armories to ensure that everything sticks to the real history as much as possible.

But that's not all. According to Jean-Baptiste Bolcato and Jason Wakelam, Senior Producers at Rebellion, the gameplay experience includes "unparalleled tactical sniping, complete with our authentic ballistics. New customization options allow you to personalize your rifle, other weapons and ammo to suit the mission and your play style", which should be able to offer players an engaging, fun experience as they said.

For more details, you can check the post here.

Check the reveal trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comment.