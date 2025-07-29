SNES vs Mega Drive: The games that decided the console war

HQ

In the early 90s, the first really big console war in gaming history raged as Mega Drive and Super Nintendo stood side by side, with each console manufacturer churning out monster classics while third-party developers excelled. Multi-format gaming wasn't a thing like it is today, and there were often huge differences between a Mega Drive and Super Nintendo version of the same game. In fact, they didn't even have to be the same game, even though they were released at the same time and had the same title.

The Mega Drive led for a long time, but the Super Nintendo was steadily catching up and in the end, the latter became the best-selling format and most would say that Nintendo ultimately won the war in 16-bit. All the way to the end, however, came games that helped define the era where it was sometimes Mega Drive and Super Nintendo that won. Enough rambling. Here are the titles that not only sold consoles - but also helped win the first great console war.

Mascot Wars Mario (SNES) vs Sonic the Hedgehog (Mega Drive)

Mascots were considered essential in this era, and Sega had experimented with the likes of Alex Kidd and Wonder Bow. But it was with Sonic that all the pieces fell into place. Sonic the Hedgehog was brilliant, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was an absolute masterpiece. Mario, on the other hand, had a pretty weak Super Nintendo era. Sure, Super Mario World beats most things, but the All-Stars remake didn't quite measure up and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island felt more like a spinoff. When Sega also piled on with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the completely unique Sonic & Knuckles, it didn't help that Nintendo had Mario Paint and Super Mario Kart.

Winner: Sonic the Hedgehog (Mega Drive)

The Action Adventure War The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (SNES) vs Soleil (Mega Drive)

Nintendo loaded up early on with The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and really we can end this category here. It's perhaps the single best game in the Zelda series, and even though Sega piled on with the woefully underrated Soleil (and equally underrated Landstalker), there's no doubt who won this battle.

Winner: The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (Super Nintendo)

The Fighting War Street Fighter II (SNES) vs Mortal Kombat (Mega Drive)

The Mega Drive came with a controller that had the same number of buttons as the NES (four), while the Super Nintendo had an eight-button controller. This gave Nintendo a huge advantage in fighting, and later forced Sega to release a new controller with more buttons. Capcom capitalised on this when they released Street Fighter II for the Super Nintendo, and in one fell swoop made the fighting genre gigantic. Sega didn't really have a good answer until Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition was released (which was still no better than the Super Nintendo), but the most high-profile and acclaimed game was Mortal Kombat, which got to keep all of its Fatality attacks and blood, while most of it was censored for the Super Nintendo. But... again a simple category.

Winner: Street Fighter II (Super Nintendo)

The RPG War Final Fantasy VI (SNES) vs Phantasy Star IV (Mega Drive)

RPG fans flocked to Super Nintendo, where Enix and Square were busy with Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Chrono Trigger and Secret of Mana. Best of all, however, was Final Fantasy VI (which was never released in Europe, but was played via imports and pirate solutions). Sega did have Phantasy Star IV, one of the strongest scifi role-playing games of the 16-bit era, but unfortunately that's not enough.

Winner: Final Fantasy VI (Super Nintendo)

The Arcade Racing War F-Zero (SNES) vs Road Rash II (Mega Drive)

F-Zero charmed the pants off us back at the premiere of the Super Nintendo. It really was one of those games that demonstrated that we had just entered a new generation and therefore got to play something we'd never seen before with spectacular Mode 7 effects. Sega, however, had Road Rash II which mixed racing with brutal motorbike violence and a soundtrack that made 90s hearts beat faster. F-Zero wins, of course, but not by as wide a margin as you might think.

Winner: F-Zero (Super Nintendo)

The Shooter War UN Squadron (SNES) vs Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

The Super Nintendo was plagued by a slower processor which meant that very chaotic games often suffered from huge slowdowns. We're talking complete ultrarapidity. Shoot 'em ups are a chaotic genre and despite great games like UN Squadron, Sega had this category down to a science. Of all the fine games released, Thunder Force IV was probably the very best, which in addition to brilliant gameplay was so good looking that people could hardly believe their eyes.

Winner: Thunder Force IV (Mega Drive)

The Sport War International Superstar Soccer (SNES) vs NHL 94 (Mega Drive)

For a long time Sega was totally dominant in sports games. The console's processor provided that flow that was so crucial and made the format's games just better. In addition, Sega itself made a lot of games, while Nintendo only made a few, so they were also more numerous. But the best was NHL 94 for the Mega Drive, and although the sports scene came to an end on the Super Nintendo with Konami's brilliant International Superstar Soccer, Sega won this category and charmed the sports fans.

Winner: NHL 94 (Mega Drive)

The Licensed Game War Batman Returns (SNES) vs Aladdin (Mega Drive)

Film licence games were generally something people snorted at in those days. But not when it included superheroes and Disney. On the contrary, there were many fine games, with Sega themselves making many of the best Disney titles. The best licensed game for the Super Nintendo is the Final Fight-inspired blockbuster Batman Returns, while the Mega Drive version of Aladdin is a completely different game to the Super Nintendo and so good that it hasn't been forgotten to this day.

Winner: Aladdin (Mega Drive)

The Puzzle War Lemmings (SNES) vs Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine (Mega Drive)

In this era, it was almost always assumed that puzzle games were portable and involved Tetris clones. But... that doesn't have to be the case, and with Lemmings we got a game that definitely belonged on consoles and offered something really fresh. Thanks to the design of the controller, the controls were good and the slow processor actually helped in pressurised situations. Puyo clone Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine is admittedly a very good game... but congratulations Nintendo.

Winner: Lemmings (Super Nintendo)

The Beat-em-up War Final Fight (SNES) vs Streets of Rage 2 (Mega Drive)

Capcom delivered greatness in the fighting category to Super Nintendo. But in order to make Final Fight work, they had to sacrifice things. The character Guy was kicked out, and co-op was no longer an option. A masterful game still, but anything involving arcade-like stuff was mostly dominated by Sega and beat 'em ups were no different. Streets of Rage 2 is one of the best games in the genre ever, and idly pushed everything the Super Nintendo had.

Winner: Streets of Rage 2 (Mega Drive)

The 3D War Star Wing (SNES) vs Virtua Racing (Mega Drive)

It's easy to think of pancake board games when talking about life in 16 bits, but the fact is that both Nintendo and Sega released 3D chips that enabled new types of games. Nintendo was consistently the most successful, not only with the games but also the marketing of the Super FX chip, which was seen as some kind of miracle. Thanks to this, we got Star Wing. For the Mega Drive we had the Sega Virtua Processor (SVP), but it was only used in one game because it was very expensive. The latter was a beast of a chip, but while it's great to see Virtua Racing on the Mega Drive and be impressed by its fluidity, it's an inferior game to Star Wing, which was also brand new rather than an arcade conversion.

Winner: Star Wing (Super Nintendo)

Graphics Wars Donkey Kong Country (SNES) vs Vectorman (Mega Drive)

In 1994, Rare and Nintendo made us all lose our minds. Donkey Kong Country was surrealistically good looking and made the Mega Drive feel outdated. However, Sega. wasn't going to accept that and the following year released Vectorman (developed by BlueSky Software). And it turned out to do the job of making the Mega Drive hot again, and was a huge success, but... of course, it's no Donkey Kong Country.

Winner: Donkey Kong Country (Super Nintendo)

Wildcard Wars Super Metroid (SNES) vs Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master (Mega Drive)

What is this category? Well, there are two games that I have a hard time including otherwise but that had to be included because they were so important. Super Metroid is still regarded as one of Samus' finest adventures and contributed greatly to the founding of the metroidvania concept, and Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master is exactly the kind of hard-hitting action game that Sega was so good at. Both of them also look great. The latter is one of my absolute favourites, but unfortunately, against a Samus in great form, it's not enough.

Winner: Super Metroid (Super Nintendo)

The final score was thus 8-5 in favour of Super Nintendo, which can be said to have won the generation. Do you agree with the conclusion and the winner of the different categories?