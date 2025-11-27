SNES sneakers? Designer merges Nike Air Max shoes with an SNES for weird but functioning console unit

HQ

To mark 35 years since the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) launched in Japan, Nintendo has teamed up with creative designer Gustavo Bonzanini for an odd and peculiar set of shoes that feature a working and completely functioning SNES console embedded within.

Regarded as the Air SNES, the shoes take Nike Air Max trainers from the 90s and then manage to slot a functioning SNES console into their frame to make for a pair of shoes that also double as a working video game console.

As per Engadget, the idea was brought to life by using a Raspberry Pi Zero W using the RetroPie emulator software in a custom setup to fit an SNES into the tongue of the Nike Air Max shoes. The generally small frame of the shoes however does mean that this isn't a very effective gaming platform as it only features a battery that lasts 30 minutes, even if it does have a HDMI port as an output, plus display connectors for those looking for even more retro flair.

The shoe is said to be compatible with SNES controllers and 8BitDo options through the Mod Kit that works with Raspberry Pi wirelessly through Bluetooth.

