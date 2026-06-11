Snapchat adds new content restrictions for young people

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Snapchat is adding new content control restrictions. Now, users between 13 and 15 years old will only be able to share Spotlight posts with people they follow back, as reported by Tech Crunch.

Snapchat said that users under 16 years old will get a separate profile to show Stories and Spotlight posts to friends that they follow back. The content for these users won't show metrics (like favourite counts) that create pressure to rank up engagement.

Users aged 16 to 18 can still share Spotlight posts publicly, but their posts will be limited to friends, followers, and users with whom they share mutual friends.

As an added bonus, parents can see how much time their kids spent on parts of the platform, like Stories and Spotlight, through the Family Center.

The company currently prevents strangers from sending friend requests or messages to teenagers. The app shows a warning message to teen users if they start a chat with a stranger, and also restricts the type of content teenagers can see on the platform.