Snake Eyes is getting his own AAA-adventure from Batman: Arkham creative head

Mention G.I. Joe and anyone who was a kid in the 80s will probably start rambling incoherently about Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes. These were the two ninjas of the series that the boys of that era dreamed of becoming when they grew up.

Therefore, it is extremely fun to report that Snake Eyes will soon make a big comeback. Hasbro is working on a game with him as the protagonist, and in a GamesIndustry.biz interview with Hasbro bigwig Dan Ayoub, we learn more about the project.

Among other things, it's revealed that Ames Kirshen is the game's game director. This may not be a name you immediately recognise, but the fact is that he was an executive producer on Batman: Arkham City and has also held key positions working on Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and Batman: The Telltale Series - so it's safe to say he knows DC and Batman. Auoub also says:

"It's hopefully going to be a shot in the arm to the G.I. Joe franchise and we can do some new things and express it in different ways in video games than we have traditionally."

The studio developing this big game is North Carolina-based Atomic Arcade and apparently it's going to be both darker and more violent as Auoub also adds that this is "not your daddy's GI Joe".

In short, it sounds like a dream project for many of us, and you can trust us that we will follow this with the greatest interest.

What are your own memories of G.I. Joe (often called Action Force in Europe) and Snake Eyes?