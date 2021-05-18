Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Snake Eyes gets really action packed trailer

The movie launches on July 23.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If you were a kid in the 80s, chances are you watched G.I. Joe and especially enjoyed the epic battles between the two ninjas Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. Well, now they're back as the G.I. Joe cinematic universe is getting a cinematic reboot, beginning with a Snake Eyes origin story.

You can check out the first trailer below, which pretty much just proves what we've always known - even the ninjas were better in the 80s. I f you know your Joes, there are a couple of familiar faces in there as well, and we must say the Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding seems perfect for the black ninja

Snake Eyes launches in cinemas on July 23. If this trailer is anything to go by, count us in.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Snake Eyes gets really action packed trailer


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy