Snake Eyes gets really action packed trailer

If you were a kid in the 80s, chances are you watched G.I. Joe and especially enjoyed the epic battles between the two ninjas Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. Well, now they're back as the G.I. Joe cinematic universe is getting a cinematic reboot, beginning with a Snake Eyes origin story.

You can check out the first trailer below, which pretty much just proves what we've always known - even the ninjas were better in the 80s. I f you know your Joes, there are a couple of familiar faces in there as well, and we must say the Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding seems perfect for the black ninja

Snake Eyes launches in cinemas on July 23. If this trailer is anything to go by, count us in.