Snag some quirky collectibles as part of The David Lynch Collection auction

David Lynch sadly passed away at the start of the year. The visionary and celebrated director, known for Twin Peaks among other things, was 78-years-old at the time, and the passing has left its mark on many. But in the immediate future you'll be able to celebrate the director's body of work and life by partaking in an auction being hosted by Julien's Auctions, where over 400 items from Lynch's career and home are on the block.

As per Julien's, the auction is described as a "rare look into his creative universe, featuring personal artifacts and film-related items from his home that reflect his singular artistic vision."

There are in total 444 items on offer, and they range from Lynch's own Sony LaserDisc Player and LaserDisc Collection to the personal 35mm print of Eraserhead, to Lynch's espresso machine and personal collection of record albums, and even some Twin Peaks scripts too.

The auction will be happening on June 18 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, and you can bid for items online, over the telephone, or in-person if you happen to be near to the venue in Los Angeles.

